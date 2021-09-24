Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO opened at $9.83 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

