Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $86.89 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

