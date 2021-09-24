Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

