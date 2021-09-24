Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CENX opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.