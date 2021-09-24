Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $51,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $273.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

