Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $48.82 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $48,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $682.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.17 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

