Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,568 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $53,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.33 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

