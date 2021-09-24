Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.03.

NYSE LMT opened at $344.20 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

