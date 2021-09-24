Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,844 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $47,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

