Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,233. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

