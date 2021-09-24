Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.33. 25,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 476,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $71.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.