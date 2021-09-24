Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vapotherm alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $50,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

VAPO stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $683.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth $3,485,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.