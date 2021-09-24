Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
