Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after buying an additional 193,621 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

