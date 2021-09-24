Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GES. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $22.29 on Friday. Guess? has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

