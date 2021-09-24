H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FUL opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $975,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.