HaloDAO (RNBW) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $93,086.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00108601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00149098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,824.52 or 0.99681920 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.18 or 0.06832175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.00778440 BTC.

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

