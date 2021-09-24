Hamilton Capital LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 243,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,548. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

