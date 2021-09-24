Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 481,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,820. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

