Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN traded down $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,404.03. The company had a trading volume of 128,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,421.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,348.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

