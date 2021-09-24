HAP Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $146.68 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

