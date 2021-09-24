Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.01. 6,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.