Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Harley-Davidson worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 850,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 373,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

