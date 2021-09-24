Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $264.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,575 shares of company stock worth $777,318 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $8,483,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 343,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 184,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

