HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,164. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

