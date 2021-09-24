HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $50.69. 99,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,895. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

