Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

HTLF opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.