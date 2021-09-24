Hedget (HGET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $251,203.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $3.45 or 0.00008158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $251,203.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002664 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

