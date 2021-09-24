HedgeTrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $284.32 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $284.32 million and approximately $62,900.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004699 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027610 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00027600 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.