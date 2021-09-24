HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDELY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,867. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

