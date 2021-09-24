Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $3.84. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 169,232 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.
About Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
