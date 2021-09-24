Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

HEN3 opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

