Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $175.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRI. Barclays lifted their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

HRI stock opened at $156.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34. Herc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $156.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

