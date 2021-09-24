Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.98. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

