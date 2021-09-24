Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.33 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

