Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 58.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

