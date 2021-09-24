Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after buying an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

