Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BHE. TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

In other news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.