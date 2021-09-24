Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 352.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.77 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

