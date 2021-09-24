Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,594 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

