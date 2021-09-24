HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 433,356 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433,356 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,000. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. 298,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,445,902. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

