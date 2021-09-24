HFR Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.22 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. Danaher accounts for about 3.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.07. 14,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,470. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

