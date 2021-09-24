HFR Wealth Management LLC Takes $615,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $175.50. 107,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,611,086. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $318.91 billion, a PE ratio of 288.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

