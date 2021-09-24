HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

