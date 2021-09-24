HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 239,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

