HighTower Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 14.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after buying an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 477.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.28. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

