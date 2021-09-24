HighTower Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $134.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

