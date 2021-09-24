HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $213,000.

PRO stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

