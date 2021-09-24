HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $115.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

