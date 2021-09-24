HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.88 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Aegis lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

