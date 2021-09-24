HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Up 7.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. 53,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,069,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

